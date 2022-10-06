Trustcore Financial Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,523 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 680.3% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 15,107 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,604,000 after purchasing an additional 13,171 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,389 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 11,436 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 238,968 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $57,018,000 after purchasing an additional 82,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Tractor Supply to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $246.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on Tractor Supply to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.79.

NASDAQ:TSCO traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $200.05. The company had a trading volume of 38,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,250,257. The company has a market capitalization of $22.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $166.49 and a 52-week high of $241.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $193.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.99.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 53.29% and a net margin of 7.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.62%.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

