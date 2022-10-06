Trustcore Financial Services LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 309,768 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 132,749 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 1.2% of Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $12,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 29,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 4,464 shares during the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 9,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 972,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,694,000 after acquiring an additional 82,263 shares during the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 4,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 109,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,486,000 after acquiring an additional 5,535 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.59 on Thursday, hitting $37.60. 1,079,881 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,137,873. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.84. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.97 and a 1 year high of $53.04.

