Trustcore Financial Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 17,715.7% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,116,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,134,000 after buying an additional 8,071,255 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,288,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,865,809,000 after buying an additional 1,027,669 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $2,257,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $41,871,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 830,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,785,000 after purchasing an additional 241,035 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VBR stock traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $151.37. 10,978 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 649,853. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.12. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $142.48 and a 12-month high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

