Trustcore Financial Services LLC Sells 204,791 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 89.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204,791 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFS Investments Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 624,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,494,000 after purchasing an additional 48,036 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $428,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,049,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. MCIA Inc increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 79,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,317,000 after buying an additional 23,398 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $133.29. The stock had a trading volume of 154,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,018,572. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.28. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $127.08 and a fifty-two week high of $164.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

