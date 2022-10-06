Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirty analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $151.62.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Twilio from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Twilio from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Twilio from $245.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Twilio from $240.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Twilio from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

In other news, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.15, for a total value of $130,202.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 78,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,812,602.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.15, for a total value of $130,202.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,171 shares in the company, valued at $6,812,602.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total transaction of $283,497.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 83,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,722,855.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,240 shares of company stock valued at $925,919 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Twilio by 5.6% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Twilio by 8.9% during the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 66,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,550,000 after buying an additional 5,416 shares during the period. Amundi grew its stake in Twilio by 2.6% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 664,613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,953,000 after buying an additional 16,759 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Twilio by 18.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Twilio by 3.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,077,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,304,000 after buying an additional 37,742 shares during the period. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $76.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.95 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.46. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Twilio has a fifty-two week low of $64.29 and a fifty-two week high of $373.00.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $943.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.97 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 31.16% and a negative return on equity of 7.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.94) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Twilio will post -4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

