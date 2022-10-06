Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Insider Nick V. Caldwell Sells 10,921 Shares

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) insider Nick V. Caldwell sold 10,921 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $556,424.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 343,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,515,998.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Twitter Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of Twitter stock traded down $1.91 on Thursday, reaching $49.39. The company had a trading volume of 65,237,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,721,277. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.68. The firm has a market cap of $37.80 billion, a PE ratio of -255.55 and a beta of 0.54. Twitter, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.30 and a 52-week high of $68.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a current ratio of 7.15.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.31). Twitter had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 2.14%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. Twitter’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Twitter by 191.4% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 714 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in shares of Twitter by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 750 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Twitter by 750.0% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 748 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 72.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TWTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Twitter from $60.00 to $54.20 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Twitter from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Twitter from $37.00 to $54.20 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Twitter from $38.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Twitter from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.28.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

