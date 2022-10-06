UBS Group Cuts Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Price Target to GBX 3,200

Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at UBS Group from GBX 3,400 ($41.08) to GBX 3,200 ($38.67) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on EXPGY. Citigroup cut shares of Experian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Experian from GBX 2,890 ($34.92) to GBX 3,250 ($39.27) in a report on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley raised Experian from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Experian from GBX 3,800 ($45.92) to GBX 3,250 ($39.27) in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,126.14.

Get Experian alerts:

Experian Trading Down 1.2 %

EXPGY stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.12. The company had a trading volume of 140,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,360. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Experian has a 12 month low of $27.58 and a 12 month high of $49.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.89.

Experian Company Profile

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand the customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Experian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Experian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.