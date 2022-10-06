UBS Group Reiterates €19.00 Price Target for Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK)

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK – Get Rating) received a €19.00 ($19.39) target price from equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €19.00 ($19.39) price objective on Evonik Industries in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €40.00 ($40.82) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €21.50 ($21.94) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €16.80 ($17.14) price target on Evonik Industries in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a €31.00 ($31.63) price target on Evonik Industries in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

Evonik Industries Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of EVK traded down €0.44 ($0.45) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €17.60 ($17.95). The stock had a trading volume of 695,771 shares. Evonik Industries has a 52 week low of €26.78 ($27.33) and a 52 week high of €32.97 ($33.64). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €19.23 and its 200-day moving average price is €22.17.

About Evonik Industries

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

