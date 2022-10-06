Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ULBI opened at $5.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $80.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.77 and a beta of 1.25. Ultralife has a 52 week low of $4.16 and a 52 week high of $7.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $32.13 million for the quarter. Ultralife had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a negative return on equity of 1.31%.

In other Ultralife news, Director Bradford T. Whitmore acquired 16,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.60 per share, with a total value of $75,440.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 856,753 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,063.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Bradford T. Whitmore bought 40,052 shares of Ultralife stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.73 per share, for a total transaction of $189,445.96. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 840,353 shares in the company, valued at $3,974,869.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Bradford T. Whitmore bought 16,400 shares of Ultralife stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.60 per share, for a total transaction of $75,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 856,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,063.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have acquired 87,300 shares of company stock valued at $406,787. Insiders own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ultralife by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 6,557 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Ultralife by 6.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Ultralife by 5.7% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 481,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 25,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Ultralife by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 901,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,445,000 after acquiring an additional 9,150 shares during the last quarter. 27.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium-ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.

