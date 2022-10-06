Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Acquired by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,689 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UL. Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Unilever by 0.4% in the first quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 59,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 1.2% during the second quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 18,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 3.7% during the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 6,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 1.0% during the second quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 2.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 12,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Friday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unilever has an average rating of “Hold”.

NYSE:UL traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $43.74. 137,208 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,313,323. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $42.54 and a 52-week high of $54.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were given a $0.4555 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

