United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.85-$5.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $29.80 billion-$30.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $30.11 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on United Natural Foods from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on United Natural Foods from $54.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on United Natural Foods from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price target on United Natural Foods from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.00.

United Natural Foods Price Performance

UNFI opened at $36.34 on Thursday. United Natural Foods has a one year low of $32.90 and a one year high of $57.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods ( NYSE:UNFI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.03. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other United Natural Foods news, CEO J Alexander Douglas, Jr. purchased 2,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.98 per share, for a total transaction of $99,629.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,928,806.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of United Natural Foods

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in United Natural Foods by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 357,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,776,000 after purchasing an additional 103,800 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in United Natural Foods by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in United Natural Foods by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 11,130 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in United Natural Foods by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 157,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,492,000 after purchasing an additional 4,192 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in United Natural Foods by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 7,486 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

