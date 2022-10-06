United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Bought by Capital Management Corp VA

Capital Management Corp VA boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 36.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service makes up approximately 2.7% of Capital Management Corp VA’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Capital Management Corp VA’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $11,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UPS opened at $167.93 on Thursday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.42 and a 52-week high of $233.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $145.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.11.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 76.43%. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.84%.

In other United Parcel Service news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other United Parcel Service news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $199.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $223.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.32.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

