United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,363 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 620 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $796,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 59.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on UPS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $199.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $148.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $227.00 price target (down from $255.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.32.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of UPS stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $167.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,600,722. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.42 and a 1-year high of $233.72. The company has a market cap of $145.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $190.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.46.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.59 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 76.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.06 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other United Parcel Service news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

