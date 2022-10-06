Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Shares Gap Down to $14.87

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.87, but opened at $14.51. Upwork shares last traded at $15.05, with a volume of 512 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UPWK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Upwork from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Upwork from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Upwork from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Upwork from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.23.

Get Upwork alerts:

Upwork Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.81 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

Upwork ( NASDAQ:UPWK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. Upwork had a negative net margin of 14.28% and a negative return on equity of 31.54%. The firm had revenue of $156.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Upwork Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Eric Gilpin sold 5,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total value of $99,207.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,929 shares in the company, valued at $591,963.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Upwork news, insider Eric Gilpin sold 5,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total transaction of $99,207.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,929 shares in the company, valued at $591,963.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $27,124.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 834,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,271,246.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 124,274 shares of company stock worth $1,858,531. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Upwork in the first quarter worth about $61,144,000. ATOMVEST Ltd purchased a new stake in Upwork in the second quarter worth about $51,719,000. Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Upwork by 265.1% in the first quarter. Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,212,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332,761 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Upwork by 2,444.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,145,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,226 shares during the period. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Upwork in the fourth quarter worth about $37,576,000. Institutional investors own 75.60% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.