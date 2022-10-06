V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.70-$0.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.00. The company issued revenue guidance of -. V.F. also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.60-$2.70 EPS.

V.F. Stock Performance

Shares of VFC opened at $31.90 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.98. The stock has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.66. V.F. has a one year low of $29.32 and a one year high of $78.91.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 8.45%. On average, equities research analysts expect that V.F. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

V.F. Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is presently 77.82%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VFC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of V.F. from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of V.F. from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of V.F. from $46.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of V.F. from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of V.F. from $50.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.60.

Insider Activity at V.F.

In related news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.76 per share, for a total transaction of $268,560.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,528,374.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other V.F. news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.76 per share, with a total value of $268,560.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,374.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard Carucci purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.44 per share, for a total transaction of $414,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 115,528 shares in the company, valued at $4,787,480.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On V.F.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in V.F. by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 15,513 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 57,335 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,751 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,192 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

