Valkyrio Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $264,077.12 (VALK)

Valkyrio (VALK) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. Over the last week, Valkyrio has traded up 4.5% against the dollar. One Valkyrio token can currently be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Valkyrio has a total market cap of $264,077.12 and $13,043.00 worth of Valkyrio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003264 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010858 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.27 or 0.00145943 BTC.

About Valkyrio

Valkyrio launched on October 2nd, 2021. Valkyrio’s official Twitter account is @playvalkyrio. Valkyrio’s official website is www.playvalkyr.io.

Buying and Selling Valkyrio

According to CryptoCompare, “Valkyrio (VALK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Valkyrio has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Valkyrio is 0.00264077 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.playvalkyr.io/.”

