VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) is Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 768,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,954 shares during the quarter. VanEck Gold Miners ETF makes up 11.6% of Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of VanEck Gold Miners ETF worth $21,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth about $233,726,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 7,512.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,008,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $153,719,000 after acquiring an additional 4,062,400 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 322.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,632,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $177,639,000 after acquiring an additional 3,535,098 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1,184.2% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,591,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $99,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 279,012.4% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,232,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232,099 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GDX traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,276,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,676,447. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.97. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $21.52 and a 1-year high of $41.60.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

