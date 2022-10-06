Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) is Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 145,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,291 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 5.4% of Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $20,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VIG. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $524,811,000. PFG Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,029,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16,127.4% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 428,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 425,440 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,185,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,261,000 after acquiring an additional 344,832 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $52,632,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $1.85 on Thursday, reaching $140.21. The company had a trading volume of 111,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,700,975. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $135.05 and a 52-week high of $172.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.96.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

