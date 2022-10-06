Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Holdings Reduced by Northwest Wealth Management LLC

Northwest Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,442 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 152.9% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 9,266.7% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 9,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VSS traded down $0.81 on Thursday, hitting $95.90. The stock had a trading volume of 5,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,744. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $91.14 and a one year high of $140.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.39.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

