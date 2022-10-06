Vanguard FTSE Developed All Cap ex U.S. Index ETF (TSE:VDU) Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed All Cap ex U.S. Index ETF (TSE:VDU – Get Rating) were down 0.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$32.42 and last traded at C$32.44. Approximately 12,230 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 14,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$32.65.

Vanguard FTSE Developed All Cap ex U.S. Index ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$33.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$34.67.

