Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stock Position Lifted by Defined Wealth Management LLC

Defined Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,015 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Defined Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $38.19 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.84. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.97 and a 1-year high of $53.04.

