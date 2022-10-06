Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stake Lifted by Fullen Financial Group

Fullen Financial Group increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,916 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,637 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 4.0% of Fullen Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Fullen Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $6,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 28,913.0% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,922,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 23,840,517 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 14,955,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,271,162,000 after buying an additional 2,427,950 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,777,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,289,506,000 after buying an additional 1,651,627 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $2,282,000. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,948,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,148,875,000 after buying an additional 562,260 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

VUG stock traded down $1.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching $224.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,305,255. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $213.19 and a 1 year high of $328.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $242.80 and its 200-day moving average is $245.91.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.