Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Stock Holdings Reduced by Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners lowered its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 82.3% in the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Taiyo Life Insurance Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at about $15,021,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Brightworth grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 255.9% in the second quarter. Brightworth now owns 8,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 5,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 21,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,110,000 after acquiring an additional 7,937 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGT traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $328.09. 33,815 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 832,865. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $353.44 and its 200-day moving average is $358.79. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $307.15 and a 52 week high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

