Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Holdings Boosted by Fullen Financial Group

Fullen Financial Group grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 229,104 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,203 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF accounts for 11.5% of Fullen Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Fullen Financial Group owned 0.15% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $17,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $56,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of BIV stock traded down $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $73.65. 34,342 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,261,063. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $72.67 and a 1-year high of $89.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.05.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

