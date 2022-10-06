Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Sold by Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hancock Whitney Investment Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Investment Services Inc. now owns 27,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Signature Securities Group Corporation lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 9,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 10,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 22,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $73.67. 32,390 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,261,063. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $72.67 and a 52-week high of $89.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.88 and a 200-day moving average of $78.05.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
