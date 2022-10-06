Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Sold by Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOT. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 169.7% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 744,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,624,000 after buying an additional 468,184 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7,668.9% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 352,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,508,000 after buying an additional 348,244 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,324,000. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 976,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,834,000 after buying an additional 130,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 211,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,196,000 after acquiring an additional 93,737 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOT traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $181.43. The stock had a trading volume of 10,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,834. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.04. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $166.75 and a fifty-two week high of $265.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

