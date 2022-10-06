Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Northwest Wealth Management LLC

Northwest Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,622 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.8% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA BSV traded down $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $74.85. The stock had a trading volume of 4,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,314,775. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.50 and a 12-month high of $81.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.77.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

