Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Trustcore Financial Services LLC

Trustcore Financial Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 266.5% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.1% in the second quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 4,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Brewster Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Brewster Financial Planning LLC now owns 154,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,830,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. First Merchants Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $3,049,000. Finally, Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.4% in the second quarter. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 62,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,769,000 after purchasing an additional 4,796 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $74.84. The stock had a trading volume of 25,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,314,775. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.50 and a 1-year high of $81.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.77.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

