Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Acquired by Trevian Wealth Management LLC

Trevian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,427 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Trevian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Trevian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,203.8% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 122,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after buying an additional 113,270 shares in the last quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 39,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,624,000 after buying an additional 2,772 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $7,697,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 173.2% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 8,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after buying an additional 5,266 shares in the last quarter.

VTI stock opened at $189.58 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $200.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.57. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $179.28 and a 52 week high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

