Velhalla Price Reaches $0.0011 on Major Exchanges (SCAR)

Velhalla (SCAR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. Velhalla has a market cap of $285,552.25 and $12,104.00 worth of Velhalla was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Velhalla has traded up 7.9% against the dollar. One Velhalla token can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003264 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010858 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.27 or 0.00145943 BTC.

Velhalla Token Profile

Velhalla was first traded on November 16th, 2021. Velhalla’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 252,500,000 tokens. Velhalla’s official website is velhalla.io. The official message board for Velhalla is medium.com/@velhallaofficial1. Velhalla’s official Twitter account is @velhallaproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Velhalla

According to CryptoCompare, “Velhalla (SCAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Velhalla has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Velhalla is 0.00110971 USD and is down -3.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $956.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://velhalla.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velhalla directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velhalla should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velhalla using one of the exchanges listed above.

