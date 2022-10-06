VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Price Target Lowered to $36.00 at Raymond James

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

VICI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. JMP Securities began coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their target price on VICI Properties from $33.50 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI reissued an outperform rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.50.

VICI opened at $31.37 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.03. VICI Properties has a fifty-two week low of $26.23 and a fifty-two week high of $35.69. The firm has a market cap of $30.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a positive change from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 154.46%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in VICI Properties by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,651,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,673,000 after buying an additional 228,955 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in VICI Properties by 923.2% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 3,296 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in VICI Properties by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 3,990 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. grew its stake in VICI Properties by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 8,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in VICI Properties by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 57,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after buying an additional 15,241 shares during the last quarter.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

