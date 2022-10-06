Victoria (LON:VCP) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $536.27

Victoria PLC (LON:VCP – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 536.27 ($6.48) and traded as low as GBX 414 ($5.00). Victoria shares last traded at GBX 435 ($5.26), with a volume of 469,863 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 880 ($10.63) target price on shares of Victoria in a research report on Friday, September 9th.

Get Victoria alerts:

Victoria Stock Up 6.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £516.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14,033.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 411.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 532.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 508.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Victoria

In other news, insider Philippe Hamers bought 6,450 shares of Victoria stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 394 ($4.76) per share, with a total value of £25,413 ($30,706.86).

(Get Rating)

Victoria PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes flooring products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, Belgium, Turkey, the United States, and Australia. The company operates through four segments: UK & Europe Soft Flooring, UK & Europe Ceramic Tiles, Australia, and North America.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.