Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp Has $5.39 Million Holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp lessened its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 222,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,400 shares during the period. iShares Global REIT ETF comprises about 6.1% of Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp owned approximately 0.19% of iShares Global REIT ETF worth $5,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 24,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP raised its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 38,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global REIT ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

REET traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.34. 13,395 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 772,074. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.74. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $20.73 and a 52 week high of $30.78.

