Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $19.83

Vinci SA (OTCMKTS:VCISY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $19.83 and last traded at $19.85, with a volume of 136741 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on VCISY shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Vinci from €105.00 ($107.14) to €110.00 ($112.24) in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Vinci in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Vinci from €112.00 ($114.29) to €113.00 ($115.31) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Vinci from €116.00 ($118.37) to €119.00 ($121.43) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.60.

Get Vinci alerts:

Vinci Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.36.

About Vinci

VINCI SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the concessions, energy, and construction segments primarily in France. It Concessions segment operates motorway concessions with a network of 4,419 kilometers in France; 45 airports; 4,437 kilometers of motorways; highways, railways, and 4 stadiums, as well as operates airports in France and in 11 other countries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vinci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.