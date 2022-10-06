Violich Capital Management Inc. Trims Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Violich Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,660 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up 5.4% of Violich Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $30,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 13.3% during the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,131 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.0% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 27,644 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $13,250,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 14.4% during the second quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 30,252 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $14,499,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 13.2% during the second quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 729 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Highview Capital Management LLC DE raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.4% during the second quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 4,434 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. 66.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

NASDAQ:COST opened at $480.32 on Thursday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $406.51 and a twelve month high of $612.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $521.78 and a 200-day moving average of $515.86. The firm has a market cap of $212.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.72.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.03. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on COST shares. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $517.00 to $512.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $575.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $545.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $579.00 to $581.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $570.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total value of $505,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,750 shares in the company, valued at $13,019,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total value of $505,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,750 shares in the company, valued at $13,019,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total transaction of $156,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,711,170.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,800 shares of company stock worth $1,449,904 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

