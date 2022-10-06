Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Shares Bought by Ninepoint Partners LP

Ninepoint Partners LP raised its stake in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) by 79.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 350,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 155,000 shares during the quarter. Viper Energy Partners makes up approximately 1.3% of Ninepoint Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Ninepoint Partners LP owned approximately 0.21% of Viper Energy Partners worth $9,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 19,336 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,472 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,041 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,266 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,244 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. 43.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ VNOM traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.87. 7,915 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,903. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a current ratio of 5.21. Viper Energy Partners LP has a 52-week low of $19.19 and a 52-week high of $35.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.24 and its 200-day moving average is $29.81.

Viper Energy Partners ( NASDAQ:VNOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 14.55%. The business had revenue of $239.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 109.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.17%. This is a boost from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 228.17%.

Several research analysts recently commented on VNOM shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Viper Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Viper Energy Partners has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total transaction of $235,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 862,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,196,304. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 90,200 shares of company stock worth $2,969,316 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2021, it had mineral interests in 27,027 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 127,888 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

