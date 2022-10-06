VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV trimmed its holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 737,159 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 186,941 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned 0.17% of VMware worth $84,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in VMware by 140.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 233 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its position in VMware by 310.9% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in VMware in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in VMware in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of VMware during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

Get VMware alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on VMW. StockNews.com upgraded VMware from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Raymond James lowered shares of VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.91.

VMware Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of VMW traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $113.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,291,774. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.58. The company has a market cap of $47.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.69. VMware, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.53 and a twelve month high of $167.83.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. VMware had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 80.84%. VMware’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at VMware

In other news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.05, for a total value of $39,866.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,777 shares in the company, valued at $9,192,385.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

VMware Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.