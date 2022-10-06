Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) PT Set at GBX 120 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 120 ($1.45) price objective by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 16.98% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on VOD. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 135 ($1.63) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 140 ($1.69) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 255 ($3.08) to GBX 215 ($2.60) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 122 ($1.47) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 143 ($1.73) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 150.45 ($1.82).

Vodafone Group Public Stock Performance

Vodafone Group Public stock opened at GBX 102.58 ($1.24) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.82. Vodafone Group Public has a 1 year low of GBX 99.59 ($1.20) and a 1 year high of GBX 141.60 ($1.71). The company has a market cap of £28.40 billion and a PE ratio of 1,709.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 113.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 121.93.

Vodafone Group Public Company Profile

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

