Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Price Target Raised to €177.00

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Credit Suisse Group from €175.00 ($178.57) to €177.00 ($180.61) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on VWAGY. HSBC lowered shares of Volkswagen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Volkswagen from €280.00 ($285.71) to €230.00 ($234.69) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $229.25.
Volkswagen Stock Performance
Shares of VWAGY opened at $16.90 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.07 and its 200 day moving average is $20.38. Volkswagen has a fifty-two week low of $16.05 and a fifty-two week high of $34.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.72 billion, a PE ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.59.
About Volkswagen
Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.
