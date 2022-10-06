Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Price Target Raised to €177.00

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Credit Suisse Group from €175.00 ($178.57) to €177.00 ($180.61) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on VWAGY. HSBC lowered shares of Volkswagen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Volkswagen from €280.00 ($285.71) to €230.00 ($234.69) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $229.25.

Shares of VWAGY opened at $16.90 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.07 and its 200 day moving average is $20.38. Volkswagen has a fifty-two week low of $16.05 and a fifty-two week high of $34.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.72 billion, a PE ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.59.

Volkswagen ( OTCMKTS:VWAGY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $74.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.55 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Volkswagen will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

