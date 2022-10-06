Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.52

Shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.52 and traded as low as $5.82. Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund shares last traded at $5.96, with a volume of 56,633 shares changing hands.

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Trading Down 0.3 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.96.

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAE. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 5.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 839,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,822,000 after purchasing an additional 41,150 shares in the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 158.3% during the first quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 340,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 208,573 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 41.4% during the first quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 174,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 51,141 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 31.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 166,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 40,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 7.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 76,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 5,010 shares in the last quarter.

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

