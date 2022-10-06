Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.52

Shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.52 and traded as low as $5.82. Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund shares last traded at $5.96, with a volume of 56,633 shares changing hands.
Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Trading Down 0.3 %
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.96.
Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd.
About Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund
Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
