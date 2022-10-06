W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $27.25-$28.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.00 billion-$15.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.09 billion. W.W. Grainger also updated its FY 2025 guidance to $40.00-$40.00 EPS.

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GWW traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $517.39. The stock had a trading volume of 296 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,139. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $546.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $506.22. The company has a market capitalization of $26.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.21. W.W. Grainger has a 1 year low of $398.76 and a 1 year high of $588.62.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.72 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 57.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that W.W. Grainger will post 28.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $1.72 per share. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.14%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GWW shares. Stephens boosted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $421.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $399.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com cut W.W. Grainger from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on W.W. Grainger from $505.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $538.33.

Insider Activity at W.W. Grainger

In other news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 2,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.03, for a total transaction of $1,165,069.90. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,998,359.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On W.W. Grainger

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GWW. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter worth about $124,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 595.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger in the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

See Also

