Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,698 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Trust Co. of Virginia VA boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.4% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 14,848 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,802 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 2.2% in the first quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,086 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire grew its holdings in Walmart by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 15,806 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,993,669,616.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 347,542 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.66, for a total transaction of $47,147,547.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 282,330,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,300,973,944.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,156,499 shares of company stock worth $297,863,113. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $0.69 on Thursday, hitting $132.23. 105,829 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,486,207. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $160.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $358.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $133.07 and its 200 day moving average is $135.35.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WMT. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $117.00 to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Walmart from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Walmart from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.41.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

