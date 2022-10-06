WBI Investments Inc. Acquires New Shares in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000. WBI Investments Inc. owned about 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGP. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 208.7% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the first quarter worth $122,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the fourth quarter worth $262,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the first quarter worth $274,000.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPGP opened at $79.63 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.51. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 52 week low of $74.74 and a 52 week high of $97.90.

