WBI Investments Inc. Acquires New Stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA)

WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 66,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,989,000. WBI Investments Inc. owned 0.90% of iShares GNMA Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,011,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $872,000. Investors Research Corp raised its position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 28.7% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 46,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $408,000.
iShares GNMA Bond ETF Trading Down 0.6 %
GNMA opened at $43.27 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.80. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $42.21 and a 12 month high of $50.38.
iShares GNMA Bond ETF Increases Dividend
