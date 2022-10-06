WBI Investments Inc. Has $1 Million Stock Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

WBI Investments Inc. cut its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 76.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,683 shares during the quarter. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kraft Heinz during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 100.5% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 149.9% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, Field & Main Bank bought a new position in Kraft Heinz during the second quarter worth about $34,000. 67.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Kraft Heinz news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 30,000 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total transaction of $1,150,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 223,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,556,658.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Kraft Heinz news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 30,000 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total transaction of $1,150,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 223,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,556,658.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Vince Garlati sold 19,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total transaction of $766,217.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 94,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,644,816.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,438 shares of company stock valued at $2,044,977. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut shares of Kraft Heinz from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.50.

KHC stock opened at $33.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.49. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $32.73 and a fifty-two week high of $44.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.73.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Kraft Heinz’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 131.15%.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

