WBI Investments Inc. Has $12.81 Million Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

WBI Investments Inc. grew its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 188.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,294 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 60,263 shares during the period. International Business Machines accounts for approximately 2.8% of WBI Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $12,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $1,025,028,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 115.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 212,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,410 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,002,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,011,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448,444 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 35.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,460,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $579,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,790 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,591,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,658,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,368 shares during the period. 55.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other International Business Machines news, Director David N. Farr acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $125.00 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $125.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $113.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $129.32 and its 200-day moving average is $132.74. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $114.56 and a one year high of $144.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The business had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 107.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IBM shares. StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. UBS Group decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $118.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Societe Generale decreased their target price on International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.80.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

