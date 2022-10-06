WBI Investments Inc. Has $26.18 Million Stock Position in WBI BullBear Value 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:WBIF)

WBI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WBI BullBear Value 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:WBIF – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 898,263 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,991 shares during the period. WBI BullBear Value 3000 ETF accounts for approximately 5.6% of WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. WBI Investments Inc. owned 0.62% of WBI BullBear Value 3000 ETF worth $26,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

WBI BullBear Value 3000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA WBIF opened at $28.65 on Thursday. WBI BullBear Value 3000 ETF has a 52 week low of $28.23 and a 52 week high of $32.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.12.

Get WBI BullBear Value 3000 ETF alerts:

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBIF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WBI BullBear Value 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:WBIF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WBI BullBear Value 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WBI BullBear Value 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.