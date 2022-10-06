WBI Investments Inc. Has $4.45 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH)

WBI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH – Get Rating) by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,452 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF comprises 1.0% of WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. WBI Investments Inc. owned about 0.52% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF worth $4,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RYH. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $293,000. SFI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,064,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Leo H. Evart Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,325,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $117,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RYH stock opened at $266.71 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $273.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $280.07. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $249.45 and a 12-month high of $322.92.

