WBI Investments Inc. Invests $2.38 Million in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 70,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,384,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 186.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,969,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,325,000 after buying an additional 1,933,031 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 13.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,889,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,444,000 after buying an additional 961,159 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 10,732.0% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 921,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,546,000 after buying an additional 912,967 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in H&R Block by 4,171.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 434,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,912,000 after purchasing an additional 424,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in H&R Block in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,698,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of HRB opened at $41.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.63. H&R Block, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.08 and a 52-week high of $48.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.03 and its 200-day moving average is $36.05.

H&R Block Increases Dividend

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.17. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 2,398.97% and a net margin of 15.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. This is an increase from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. H&R Block’s payout ratio is currently 33.53%.

H&R Block announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, August 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 17.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on HRB. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on H&R Block from $20.00 to $22.60 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on H&R Block from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Tony G. Bowen sold 64,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.35, for a total value of $3,130,227.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,858,039.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Tony G. Bowen sold 64,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.35, for a total transaction of $3,130,227.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,858,039.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kellie J. Logerwell sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.77, for a total value of $317,005.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,791 shares in the company, valued at $916,437.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,821 shares of company stock valued at $6,287,989 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

