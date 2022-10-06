WBI Investments Inc. Sells 32,887 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

WBI Investments Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,887 shares during the quarter. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $3,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 41,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 5,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,669,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,904,000 after purchasing an additional 311,238 shares during the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 100,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,927,000 after buying an additional 16,320 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 297,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,615,000 after purchasing an additional 9,993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $728,313.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at $1,468,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $728,313.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total transaction of $2,050,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,542,824.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,830 shares of company stock valued at $2,939,961. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coca-Cola Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of KO opened at $56.24 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.55. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $243.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.57.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 42.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 79.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KO. UBS Group raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.82.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.